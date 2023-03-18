Mobley accumulated 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 36 minutes during Friday's 117-94 victory over the Wizards.

Mobley has now recorded at least four blocks in 11 career games. He's had some struggles at the free throw line lately with a 64 percent mark over his last five games, but his fantasy managers have very little to complain about these days. He'll get a few days rest before the Cavaliers are back in action on March 21.