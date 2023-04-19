Mobley recorded 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 107-90 victory over the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Mobley bounced back after a poor showing in Game 1 of the series, delivering on both ends of the floor. Both he and Jarrett Allen were able to shut down the Knicks' frontcourt, allowing the Cavaliers to cruise to victory. With the series now heading to New York, Mobley will need to weather what will likely be an early storm, should Cleveland hope to take a 2-1 lead.