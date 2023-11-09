Mobley amassed 22 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 loss to Oklahoma City.

Mobley has now recorded at least one block in all eight of his appearances this season. The third-year big man has shown that he can thrive alongside Jarrett Allen, as Mobley is averaging 16.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals in 32.7 minutes across the three games since Allen returned to the lineup.