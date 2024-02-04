Mobley provided 28 points (11-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes during Saturday's 117-101 victory over the Spurs.

Mobley and Jarrett Allen hit the double-double milestone during Saturday's win, and the Cavaliers are hard to beat when both big men are healthy. The USC product returned from a rest day and was expected to be alone under the basket but Allen was removed from the injury report, causing some DFS sharps to move swap out Mobley, but those who kept him in were rewarded. He'll try to restart a double streak before the All-Star break, beginning with Sacramento Monday night.