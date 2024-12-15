Mobley (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Nets.
Mobley was sidelined for Friday's win over the Wizards, marking his first absence since Nov. 15, but he's expected to return to action Monday. Mobley averaged 20.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals in 32.9 minutes per game across his previous 10 appearances before suffering the ankle injury against Miami on Dec. 8, which was the second night of a back-to-back set.
