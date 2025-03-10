Mobley had 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 victory over Milwaukee.

Max Strus was the leading scorer for the Cavs in this game, as neither Donovan Mitchell nor Mobley had their A+ game going on offense. Still, Mobley's versatility and ability to impact both ends of the court allowed him to finish with a strong fantasy line either way. This was the first time that Mobley didn't reach the 15-point mark since before the All-Star break, but given how good he's been all season long, he's not expected to struggle on a steady basis going forward.