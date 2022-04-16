Mobley accumulated 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks in the 107-101 loss to Atlanta on Friday.

Mobley did almost everything he could in Cleveland's season finale. The rookie posted averages of 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game on 50.8 percent shooting from the field this season.