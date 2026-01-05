Mobley recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to Detroit.

The fifth-year big has been a menace at the rim of late. Mobley has recorded at least three blocks in four straight games since returning to the starting five, and over that stretch he's averaging 13.8 points, 8.0 boards, 4.0 assists, 3.8 blocks and 0.8 steals in 30.8 minutes.