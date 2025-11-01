Mobley registered 29 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 36 minutes during the Cavaliers' 112-101 loss to the Raptors on Friday.

Mobley was pushed into a more prominent offensive role due to the absences of Darius Garland (toe) and Donovan Mitchell (hamstring). Mobley responded with a game-high 29 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter, and he also tallied three swipes for the third time this season. He has opened the regular season averaging 20.2 points on 46.1 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 steals over 34.0 minutes per game.