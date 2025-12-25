Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Game-time decision Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mobley (calf) will undergo a thorough pregame workout before a final determination is made on his availability for Thursday's matchup against the Knicks, Danny Cunningham of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Mobley hasn't played since Dec. 12 due to a Grade 1 left calf strain but will attempt to return for Thursday's Christmas clash. If active, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson indicated the big man will be on a minutes restriction. Prior to the injury, the USC product was producing at a steady level, averaging 19.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 blocks over his previous 10 appearances. Dean Wade would likely move back to a bench role if Mobley is cleared to play.
