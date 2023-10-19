The Cavaliers exercised their fourth-year option in the contract of Mobley, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Mobley has established himself as one of the best upcoming big men in the league, and he is firmly entrenched as one of the biggest offensive threats in the Cavaliers roster behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Mobley averaged 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in 2022-23, and now he will be under contract until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.