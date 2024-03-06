Mobley left Tuesday's game versus Boston during the third quarter with a tweaked left ankle and went to the locker room, Jared Weiss of The Athleticreports.
Mobley initially went to the bench, but after a few minutes he got up and limped to the locker room and looked to be in a lot of pain. If he's unable to return, the Cavaliers could turn to Dean Wade and Georges Niang.
