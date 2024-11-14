Mobley (illness) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Mobley was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report, but he's feeling well enough to face the 76ers. The 23-year-old is averaging 18.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 combined steals-plus-blocks across 12 games this season.
