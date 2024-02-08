Mobley racked up 22 points (9-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 win over the Wizards.

The third-year forward is still on a minutes restriction after returning from knee surgery in late January, but Mobley looks like he's ready to be taken off the leash. Over the last three games, he's recorded two double-doubles and topped 20 points twice, averaging 20.3 points, 10.7 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in only 25.7 minutes a contest.