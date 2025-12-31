Mobley tallied 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Cleveland's 129-113 win over Phoenix on Wednesday.

Mobley was one of three Cavalier players to finish with a double-double Wednesday, but he made most of his presence felt on the defensive side of the floor with five blocks, tying a season high he set against the Trail Blazers on Dec. 3. Mobley has started and logged 29 minutes in back-to-back games while he continues to work his way back from a calf strain that caused him to miss five games in December. He has opened the 2025-26 regular season averaging 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 threes, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals over 33.3 minutes per game.