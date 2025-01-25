Mobley (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Rockets.
Mobley is in danger of missing his fourth straight contest Saturday due to a right calf strain. With Dean Wade (knee) already ruled out, Georges Niang could receive increased playing time against Houston.
