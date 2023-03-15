Mobley ended Tuesday's 120-104 victory over the Hornets with 26 points (10-16 FG, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes.

He led the Cavaliers in scoring on a night in which Donovan Mitchell (finger) and Jarrett Allen (eye) were unavailable. Mobley has upped his game in the second half of this season, scoring in double digits in 19 straight games, and the 21-year-old is averaging 18.6 points, 8.9 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks over that stretch while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor.