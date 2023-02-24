Mobley amassed 31 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Mobley ended just one rebound away from recording a double-double for the third game in a row, and this was one of the best scoring performances of the second-year big man in the entire campaign -- in fact, it was just the second time he cleared the 30-point plateau. Mobley is averaging 20.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in February.