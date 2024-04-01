Mobley amassed a team-high 23 points (9-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 130-101 loss to Denver.

It was the third-year forward's best scoring effort in five games since he returned from an ankle injury that cost him most of March. Mobley has also recorded multiple blocks in back-to-back games, a good sign that he's fully back up to game speed. Over that five-game stretch, he's averaged 17.0 points, 6.4 boards, 3.8 assists, 1.2 threes and 0.8 blocks.