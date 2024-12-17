Mobley (ankle) totaled 21 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 130-101 win over the Nets.

Mobley led the Cavaliers in scoring during his return from a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. The big man was extremely efficient in limited playing time during the blowout victory, and he also logged his 11th 20-plus-point outing through 25 regular-season appearances. Mobley recorded his 19th game shooting more than 50.0 percent from the field Monday, and he has averaged a career-high 18.4 points while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from downtown thus far.