Mobley totaled 33 points (12-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers.

Mobley recorded a double-double for the second straight game while also picking up the scoring slack with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) out for the game. Mobley is a 66.9 percent career shooter from the charity stripe, but managed to make 8-of-10 from the free throw line Saturday night. He'll look to build on his scoring effort Tuesday against the Knicks.