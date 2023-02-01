Mobley finished with 19 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 100-97 loss to Miami.

Mobley led all Cavaliers players in scoring while finishing three rebounds shy of a double-double in Tuesday's loss. Mobley has finished with at least 15 points and five rebounds on 27 occasions this year, including in three of his last four games.