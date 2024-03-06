Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Mobley (ankle) is likely to miss extended time after leaving Tuesday's win over the Celtics.

Mobley has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, but it sounds like he's heading for another multi-week absence, which isn't surprising given he was spotted on crutches Tuesday night. The Cavaliers should provide a more concrete timeline following additional tests, but they'll likely proceed with caution to ensure Mobley is close to 100 percent for the postseason. Dean Wade, who had a career-best game during Tuesday's comeback win, could be the primary beneficiary of Mobley's absence.