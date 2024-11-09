Mobley accumulated 23 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes in Friday's 136-117 win over Golden State.

Mobley was the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer Friday behind Darius Garland (27), and the former logged two blocks for the seventh time in 10 games. To start the 2024-25 regular season, Mobley is averaging a career-high 17.9 points along with 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 blocks over 29.4 minutes per game.