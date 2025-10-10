Mobley produced 21 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes of Thursday's 119-112 preseason loss to Chicago.

Just like the preseason opener in which Mobley produced 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 18 minutes, the big man looked outstanding once again. Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said at Media Day that he's expecting Mobley to take that next step as a player, and if the preseason is any indication, he looks ready to do exactly that.