Mobley (ankle) went through a light individual shootaround Monday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mobley continues to make strides after spraining his ankle during a workout at the beginning of October, but he's yet to return to full practices. There's been no indication that the second-year big man is in danger of missing any regular-season action, which starts Oct. 19 against the Magic, but he seems unlikely to play in either of the team's two remaining preseason contests -- Monday against the 76ers and Wednesday against the Hawks.
