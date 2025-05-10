Mobley accumulated 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 126-104 victory over Indiana in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mobley was deemed a game-time call for Friday's game due to a left ankle sprain, an injury that prevented him from suiting up in Game 2 of the series, but the big man made his return and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. This was his second consecutive double-double in the series, and Mobley's contributions were massive from a fantasy perspective since he recorded at least three tallies in each of the five major categories. Perhaps more importantly, Mobley didn't show any ill effects of the ankle injury, and unless he suffers a setback over the weekend, he should be ready to go for Game 4 on Sunday.