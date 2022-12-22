Mobley closed Wednesday's 114-106 victory over the Bucks with seven points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 23 minutes.
Mobley was in foul trouble early on in this game. Giannis Antetokounmpo was bullying his way to the rim, causing the second-year standout to pick up five fouls and play a season-low 23 minutes.
