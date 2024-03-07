Mobley (ankle) will be re-evaluated in roughly one week, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Mobley suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday's win over the Celtics and an MRI confirmed the injury to be merely a sprained ankle. Considering an early report indicated an extended absence, and Mobley was in crutches following Tuesday's contest, his one-week timetable for re-evaluation seems to be a positive sign. In the meantime, Dean Wade and Georges Niang will likely pick up most of Mobley's vacated minutes.