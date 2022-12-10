Mobley finished with 16 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 106-95 loss to the Kings.

The second-year big man has produced slightly less stellar numbers relative to his rookie season. Over the past 10 games, Mobley has averaged 14.7 points, 11.5 boards, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks. The recent uptick in blocks provides hope that Mobley will still match the growth expectations many managers expected for year two.