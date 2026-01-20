Mobley amassed 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 136-104 loss to the Thunder.

The Cavaliers were blown out of this game, dropping to 24-20 on the season. Mobley has yet to make the leap many fantasy managers were hoping for, as he's currently sitting at a fourth-round valuation in nine-category formats with 17.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers.