Mobley scored 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and a block over 16 minutes in Tuesday's 108-107 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Mobley led the team in rebounding and tied Isaac Okoro for the most free throw attempts. Mobley improved his per-game averages in points, rebounds, assists and field goal percentage in his second year i the league. He started in all 79 games last season and averaged 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks in 34.4 minutes per game. Mobley will look to take another leap forward in his third year in the league alongside Jarrett Allen in the front court.