Mobley (knee) recorded 10 points (5-7 FG), nine rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes in Monday's 118-108 win over the Clippers.

Just as head coach J.B. Bickerstaff had said would be the case prior to the contest, Mobley was on a restriction of 20-to-24 minutes Monday while he played his first game in six weeks following surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee. Though he turned the ball over three times and didn't provide much production in the peripheral categories, Mobley otherwise looked solid during his time on the court while shooting efficiently from the field and rebounding well. He'll likely have his workload managed for the next game or two and could end up sitting one half of the Cavaliers' Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back set this week before he resumes handling his typical 30-plus-minute role.