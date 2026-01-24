Mobley closed with 29 points (13-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks across 35 minutes in Friday's 123-118 win over Sacramento.

Mobley matched his season highs in points and assists while also pulling down double-digit rebounds in a win. The big night came after the power forward entered Friday averaging 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.2 steals over his past 10 games. With Cleveland falling short of expectations so far this season, performances like this -- especially the added scoring punch -- would be a welcome development moving forward.