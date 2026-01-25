Mobley ended Saturday's 119-105 win over the Magic with 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes.

While Mobley shot a respectable 37 percent from distance over his previous two seasons, he's struggled mightily from beyond the arc this year, converting just 30.9 percent of his three-point attempts. The shooting woes have been especially pronounced since December, as Mobley has gone 14-for-68 from deep over that span. He's still attempting 3.1 triples per game, suggesting the 24-year-old forward hasn't backed off despite the prolonged slump.