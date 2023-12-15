Mobley needs arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and will miss 6-to-8 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mobley has missed four straight games due to knee soreness, but the issue is more severe than initally thought, so the defensive-minded big man is going under the knife. This news comes just an hour after Darius Garland was diagnosed with a fractured jaw, leaving Cleveland without two of its main contributors for an extended period. In Mobley's recent absence, Dean Wade has started at power forward, but Georges Niang and Isaac Okoro are also candidates for increased roles until Mobley is cleared to play again.