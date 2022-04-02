Mobley (ankle), who has already been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks, isn't expected to play Sunday against Philadelphia, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mobley will miss a third consecutive game Saturday, and coach J.B. Bickerstaff doesn't expect the rookie to be back in action for the second half of the back-to-back set. However, Bickerstaff is hopeful that Mobley will be able to return sometime next week.