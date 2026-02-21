Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mobley (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Mobley sat out Friday's win over Charlotte -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to left calf injury management. However, he's set to return to action Sunday. The big man returned from a seven-game absence in Thursday's win over Brooklyn, during which he supplied 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes.
