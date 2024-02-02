Mobley (rest) isn't listed on the Cavaliers' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Mobley took a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set Thursday due to injury maintenance. He's been held to 21 and 22 minutes, respectively, over his first two games back following a two-month absence due to a left knee injury, so while he's cleared to play Saturday, fantasy managers can expect the defensive-minded forward to be limited once again.