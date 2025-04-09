Mobley is out for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to rest, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

The Cavaliers are already thinking about the playoffs, so it makes sense for them to rest most of their star players and regular starters in the final games of the season. Mobley's next chance to play will come against the Knicks on Friday, although it remains to be seen if he'll suit up for any of the team's final two games of the campaign.