Mobley, who's listed as questionable due to knee soreness, wasn't present during the team's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Heat, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mobley still has a chance to suit up, but he's trending in the wrong direction and may miss his first game of the season. If that's the case, Georges Niang, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro would be candidates for increased playing time versus Miami.