Mobley recorded 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Friday's 106-101 loss to Golden State.

Mobley's game-high 13 boards earned him his first double-double in the month of November and his second for the season. Though somewhat inconsistent from game to game, his categorical contributions have been comparable to his excellent rookie season. The second-year big is averaging 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks so far this year.