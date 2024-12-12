Mobley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Wizards.
Mobley is in danger of missing just his second game this season due to a left ankle sprain he suffered against Miami. If Mobley is unable to suit Friday, Dean Wade and Georges Niang are candidates to receive increased playing time.
