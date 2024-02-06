Mobley posted 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 136-110 win over Sacramento.
Mobley pounded the glass alongside modest scoring and defensive playmaking. He has also compiled 10 assists versus zero turnovers across his past two games. He is quickly re-acclimating to Cleveland's offense after a 22-game absence due to arthroscopic knee surgery. The Cavaliers continue rolling, posting a 5-0 record since Mobley returned to action.
