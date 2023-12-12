Mobley (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Mobley will miss a third straight game due to left knee soreness. Dean Wade should draw another start in Mobley's absence. Mobley's next chance to suit up will come Thursday in a rematch against Boston, but he'll presumably have to practice Wednesday to have a chance to play in that contest.
