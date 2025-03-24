Mobley notched 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 21 minutes during Sunday's 120-91 victory over the Jazz.
Mobley led the way for Cleveland in the paint Sunday, pacing all players in rebounds and blocks while finishing as one of six players with a double-digit point total in a double-double showing. Mobley has tallied at least three blocks in 15 outings this season, recording a double-double in 33 contests.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Double-double in Phoenix•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Big double-double in narrow loss•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Goes for 17 points in return•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Questionable to play Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Ruled out Sunday•