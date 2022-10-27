Mobley produced 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 103-92 win over Orlando.

Mobley managed to contribute with at least one stat in each of the five major categories, but he also produced his best scoring output of the season by a sizable margin. The scoring ability will always be there, but the rebounding is starting to look worrisome since the second-year big man has grabbed at least seven rebounds in just one of his first four games, which is a downgrade considering he averaged 8.3 boards per game as a rookie in 2021-22.