Mobley, who's officially listed as questionable with right ankle soreness, went through shootaround ahead of Monday's matchup against the Bulls, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mobley missed his first game of the season Saturday due to the ankle issue, but it appears he's trending toward a return to action Monday. Per Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland, the second-year big man went through shootaround with the starters, which suggests he's planning on suiting up against Chicago. However, despite the optimistic reports, fantasy managers are still encouraged to monitor Mobley's status ahead of Cleveland's 7:00 PM ET tipoff before locking him into lineups.