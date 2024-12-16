Mobley (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealerreports.
Mobley will return from a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, and it doesn't appear that he will be operating under a minutes restriction Monday. Since and including Nov. 1, Mobley has averaged 18.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals over 31.1 minutes.
