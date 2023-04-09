Mobley ended Sunday's 106-95 loss to the Hornets with six points (3-7 FG) and five rebounds across 12 minutes.

Mobley returned to the starting lineup after sitting out Thursday's game in Orlando. But he and Jarrett Allen did not play after the first quarter. As a result of the limited minutes, Mobley was held under 10 points for the first time since Jan. 29. Mobley enters the playoffs off a strong finish to the season. Prior to Sunday's shortened appearance, the 21-year-old averaged 18.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over 10 games. Mobley and the Cavaliers will matchup with the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.